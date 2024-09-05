Investors are in a love-hate relationship with the stock market

On the one hand, asset allocators have been hard-pressed to do wrong this year. The S&P 500 is still up more than 15%, boosted by artificial intelligence. Japanese stocks are up more than 10%, and European ones have gained almost 8%. Gold and crypto have staged big rallies. Even those who ventured into long-suffering U.S. small-capitalization stocks have made money, despite doing relatively worse. With the Federal Reserve all but certain to slash interest rates this month, bonds could finish the year with price gains too. Commodities have been a sore spot but, even there, losses have been small.