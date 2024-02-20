Investors are turning wary of crowded India trade after run-up
Indian equities face challenges beyond high valuations as earnings disappoint, foreign investors sell off, and rival markets gain appeal amid expectations of a dovish US Fed policy.
The stellar rally in Indian equities that’s made them an investor favorite has run into headwinds that go beyond elevated valuations.
