Investors’ best friend in 2022: The dogs of the Dow
- Contrarian investment strategy outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average for the first time since 2018
The Dogs of the Dow broke away from the pack in 2022.
The popular contrarian investment strategy outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year for the first time since 2018, while investors sought havens during the wild ride in markets.
The Dogs strategy involves buying the 10 stocks with the highest dividend yields of the 30 Dow components at the beginning of a year and holding them over the next 12 months. The group of stocks is rebalanced at the end of every year to maintain an investment in the top 10 dividend payers. That gives investors the benefit of high dividend yields—which is typically a function of low stock prices.
Propelled by double-digit gains in shares of Chevron Corp., Amgen Inc. and others, the 2022 Dogs rose 2.2%, including dividends, while the blue-chip index as a whole fell 6.9%.
The trade was one of the few winners in a year marked by red-hot inflation, higher interest rates and worries about a potential recession. The Dow, along with the broader S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes, suffered its worst year since 2008.
“Yield last year was king," said Dan Genter, chief executive of Genter Capital Management. “It’s an old dog, not a new trick."
As the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, investors generally abandoned the flashy technology stocks that propelled the stock market’s monster run of the previous decade.
Instead, they scooped up shares of utility providers, healthcare companies and consumer staples. Such companies are known for their steady distribution payments. And many investors say they believe they are better positioned to withstand a slowdown because consumers rely on their products regardless of the economic environment.
Each of the Dogs at the end of 2022 boasted a dividend yield of at least 2.7%, well above the 2.1% average yield of all the Dow components and S&P 500’s 1.7% yield.
“It’s made a lot of sense over the last year, really as a parking space," Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide, said of the Dogs.
Mr. Hackett said he remembers the Dogs of the Dow used to be all the rage when he started college in the early 1990s. He is still watching the Dogs decades later, believing the defensive stocks will continue to outperform the broader market over the next six to nine months.
Among the best performing Dogs last year were Chevron, which added 58% on a total-return basis; Amgen, which rose 20%; and International Business Machines Corp., which gained 11%. The biggest losers were Intel Corp., down 47%; 3M Corp., off 30%; and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down 25%.
And there are new faces in the group for 2023: Cisco Systems Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have replaced Merck & Co. and Coca-Cola Co.
Over time, the Dogs generally track the performance of the broader market. The Dogs have returned an average of 9.2% including dividends over the past 20 years, while the overall index has returned 11%. Last year marked the fifth time in the past 10 years that they beat the blue chips, following 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018.
To be sure, the stock market’s outlook is still murky. The Fed has committed to continuing to raise rates, energy prices remain volatile, the war in Ukraine rages on and China’s reopening has been bumpy.
Mr. Genter said investors should avoid investing in stocks only because of their high dividend yields, warning that fundamental problems at a company could force it to cut the regular payments.
“That’s the sleeping dog that wakes up and decides to bite you," Mr. Genter said.
