Investors bet one of the biggest trades on Wall Street will unwind
- The Japanese yen has plunged to a 20-year low, prompting some to wager that the Bank of Japan won’t be able to stick to its ultraloose policy
The rapid fall in the Japanese yen has been at the center of one of the biggest bets on Wall Street this year. Now a group of contrarian investors is pushing in the other direction, expecting a major reversal.
The rapid fall in the Japanese yen has been at the center of one of the biggest bets on Wall Street this year. Now a group of contrarian investors is pushing in the other direction, expecting a major reversal.
The yen has weakened over 16% against the dollar this year, reaching a 20-year low on Wednesday.
The yen has weakened over 16% against the dollar this year, reaching a 20-year low on Wednesday.
Driving the currency lower: While major central banks around the world have aggressively raised interest rates to fight inflation, the Bank of Japan has stood still. Investors are betting rising inflation will force its hand. A weak yen is expected to push up prices domestically for the energy-importing country and pile pressure on consumers and policy makers.
“Everybody is joining the hawkish central banks, everybody except the BOJ. The chances are that it will have to adjust as well," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, chief investment officer at Sibilla Capital, a macro hedge fund. “With the yen dropping this much, it makes inflation worse."
Known in bond markets as the widowmaker trade, investors have gotten burned for decades betting against the Bank of Japan, which has been resolute in keeping policy extremely loose. But some believe this time is different.
Japan’s economy has stagnated since the 1990s, with consistently low growth and inflation. At least on prices, there are signs of change. The latest data release on consumer prices in Japan showed a rise at an annual rate of 2.5% in April, the fastest pace since 1991.
Japan’s inflation is still substantially below rates in the U.S. and the eurozone, which are at 8.6% and 8.1%, respectively. But the rise marks a big change for the Bank of Japan, which until now, hadn’t met its 2% inflation target since it was set nearly a decade ago.
The central bank’s governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said Japan is likely to continue its ultra-easy monetary policy despite recent rises in prices in a parliamentary testimony in late May and speeches this month. A big test comes Friday when the bank’s policy board is set to release its latest monetary policy decision after a two-day meeting.
Japanese bond markets showed signs of destabilization this week. The Bank of Japan bought trillions of yen of government bonds in a bid to keep borrowing costs stable, part of its policy known as yield curve control. This normally keeps the 10-year government bond yield below 0.25%. The yield punched through the limit and closed at 0.255% on Monday and0.256% on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Tullett Prebon data.
“I think in the end it breaks, I don’t really see how they can hold this. We are positioned for them ultimately having to move to a different policy," said John Roe, head of multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. He has bought the yen and shorted Japanese government bonds, two trades that profit if the Bank of Japan raises interest rates.
Caygan Capital, an investment firm that manages around $500 million from London and Singapore, began shorting Japanese government bond futures this month. The fund believes the BOJ has accomplished its policy goals of higher inflation and accelerating wage growth and will abandon its yield curve control policy, said Naruhisa Nakagawa, the firm’s founder.
Hedge funds are retreating from the carry trade, a popular technique where investors borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the yen and invest in assets with higher expected returns, such as the dollar or high-yield bonds. Those trades can get wiped out if the yen suddenly strengthens. Net short positions in the yen of leveraged funds reached the heaviest level in five months in mid-April but then eased off into May and June, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.
“The yen has decoupled from developed market interest rates, which to me indicates we’re going into a different trading regime where the yen is likely to do better," said Anna Raytcheva, who runs Sonya Capital, a Palm Beach, Fla.-based global macro hedge fund.
Ms. Raytcheva says she is getting closer to the point where she would go long the yen and short the U.S. dollar.
“It is very easy to borrow cheaply but people are acutely aware that this could go away in a hurry," said Anthony Cronin, a bond trader at Citadel Securities.
A surprise BOJ move could trigger substantial turbulence in global markets. The unwinding of yen carry trades roiled global markets in the 1990s and again during the 2008 financial crisis when the yen strengthened massively against most currencies.
Chase Muller, head of global macro and co-head of volatility strategies at One River Asset Management, a Greenwich, Conn.-based firm with $2 billion in assets under management, has used options for a yen carry trade with U.S., Australian and Canadian dollars since late last year. He got in when the yen was trading around 115 and has darted in and out of the trade as it climbed to 133. The firm took profits throughout.
Still, he got out of most of the trades last week and isn’t planning on putting them on again in the near term. Instead, Mr. Muller is now using options to short the U.S. dollar and go long the yen.
“There are enough risks on the horizon that it makes sense to be more prudent right now," Mr. Muller said. He cites political rumblings in Japan that are putting pressure on the BOJ to act. In addition to raising rates, an alternative could be to intervene directly in currency markets to support the yen.
“There’s a big risk in the carry trade," he added. “If you do get a reversal from the BOJ, I think the reversal could be quite swift and significant."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text