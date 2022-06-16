Investors bet one of the biggest trades on Wall Street will unwind

Hedge funds are retreating from the carry trade, a popular technique where investors borrow in low-yielding currencies such as the yen and invest in assets with higher expected returns, such as the dollar or high-yield bonds. Those trades can get wiped out if the yen suddenly strengthens. Net short positions in the yen of leveraged funds reached the heaviest level in five months in mid-April but then eased off into May and June, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.