Investors bet tight election race points to policy logjam

Investors moved to price a greater chance of US policy gridlock after a close and tightly contested election on Wednesday.

Strength in US Treasuries and the dollar indicated that even if Democratic challenger Joe Biden were to win the race for the White House his party may not have the support of the Senate needed to push through the large fiscal stimulus investors had hoped for.

Furthermore, technology stocks surged, with tech-heavy Nasdaq futures gaining 1.9%, on the expectation of receding chances of a Democrat presidency, that could usher in rising capital gains taxes or tougher antitrust measures.

Even though Wall Street’s “fear gauge", the CBOE Volatility Index, eased slightly, it remained unusually high, reflecting the likelihood that it may be days before the result is known in the three key Rust Belt states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Reflecting that uncertainty, betting markets swung violently on the Presidential vote. Early in the count, bookmakers flipped from having for months assumed a win for Biden to suddenly pricing a high probability President Donald Trump would keep the White House. But as votes streamed in they reversed again and now strongly favour of Biden’s chances.

“Vote tallies in key Senate races are consistent with no overall Democrat control even in the event that Biden wins the Presidency," said Toby Nangle, global head of asset allocation at asset manager Columbia Threadneedle in London.

“As such the abolition of the filibuster, feared by tech investors wary of the prospect of regulatory hardening looks less likely. The prospect of a very substantial package that would boost nominal GDP ... looks lower with a split Congress."

President Trump won the battleground of Florida and with the race down to a handful of states, and both Trump, 74 and Biden, 77, had possible paths to reach the needed 270 electoral college votes to win the White House.

The US dollar jumped to its highest in three months against the euro before giving up some gains, while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped off five-month highs as investors prepared for prolonged political uncertainty.

Mexico’s peso and South Africa’s rand rallied as MSCI’s emerging market currency index hit a 12-day high as Biden appeared in the ascendancy again. He re-emerged as favourite to win the election in online betting markets, a reversal of fortune for Trump who was favourite overnight, according to data from three aggregators.

“The polls are proving wrong again," said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM. “They predicted an overwhelming Joe Biden victory, but the outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife edge."

