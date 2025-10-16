Investors beware, silver squeeze could end post-Diwali
Surging investment demand has drawn new investors into silver at record prices — but analysts warn the rally may fizzle after Diwali as supplies improve and prices correct.
The silver squeeze, which got underway last week amid surging investment demand for silver exchange traded funds (ETFs) and physical bars and coins, could begin easing after Diwali, said trade officials. They warned that this may hurt investors who recently entered the white metal counter with high hopes. Diwali festivities run from 18–23 October.