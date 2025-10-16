Investors beware, silver squeeze could end post-Diwali

84% surge so far

Tradesmen cautioned investors about an unfavourable risk-reward ratio, with silver already generating a hefty 84% return so far this year. The first half of this month alone accounted for 11.5% of the total rise—from ₹87,578 per kilo in January to ₹1,61,400 as of 5:40 pm IST Wednesday, per the MCX front-month or active silver contract, which trades between 9 am and 11:30 pm on the country’s largest metals and energy derivatives exchange.