Investors borrowed like crazy during the rally. Now they’re paying the price.
Gregory Zuckerman , Jack Pitcher , Vicky Ge Huang , David Uberti , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Aug 2024, 09:13 AM IST
SummaryBehind the market tumult of the past month: the rapid unwind of several popular trades and the heavy use of leverage
They built over months: Big bets on the Japanese yen. Complex cryptocurrency wagers. Investments in hot tech companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less