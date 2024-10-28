Markets
“Investors should keep in mind that they have borrowed some future returns”
Dipti Sharma 9 min read 28 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- An investor must balance different types of assets: some for wealth creation, others for liquidity in emergencies, some for specific goals, and some that act as insurance, but for wealth creation, nothing beats equities, Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer of UTI Asset Management, said.
Investors should keep in mind that they have essentially borrowed some returns from the future, and that is the reality, said Vetri Subramaniam, chief investment officer at UTI Asset Management Company.
