Investors brace for fallout as states lock themselves down

Investors brace for fallout as states lock themselves down4 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.
Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.
Investors are bracing for market fallout as state after state locks itself down in India to contain the spread of the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge.
More than two thirds of states are shut if assessed by their contribution to national output, analysts at Jefferies calculated last week. Tamil Nadu, which houses foreign manufacturers including BMW and Dell, will also close from Monday, while Delhi extended its lockdown for another week. The measures come as pressure builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose strict nationwide curbs as he did last year.
More than two thirds of states are shut if assessed by their contribution to national output, analysts at Jefferies calculated last week. Tamil Nadu, which houses foreign manufacturers including BMW and Dell, will also close from Monday, while Delhi extended its lockdown for another week. The measures come as pressure builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose strict nationwide curbs as he did last year.
All of that is forcing a reassessment among investors who had hoped that less-severe curbs would soften the blow to economic growth. Earlier in May, India’s central bank assured markets that it expects the dent in aggregate demand to be moderate in comparison with a year ago, with “containment measures being localized and targeted."
The news of strict lockdowns in several states may hurt sentiment ahead, Ajit Mishra, vice president for research at Religare Broking Ltd., wrote in a report. Investors will be watching key macroeconomic data including inflation and factory output this week as well as the vaccine drive, he said.
Vaccine shortages have complicated efforts to tame the outbreak, leaving investors assessing Modi’s next moves and guessing how long states will have to remain shut. Amid the uncertainty, foreign investors pulled $1.9 billion from India’s stocks and debt in April, the biggest outflow in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
“While India has refrained from a national lockdown thus far given its huge economic costs, the scales are tipping fast towards humanitarian benefits of curbing mass transmission, as new infections continue to rise with no peak in sight," said Chang Wei Liang, an analyst at DBS Bank. “Even without a lockdown, mobility data for Indian cities are already showing that less and less people are moving out of their homes. This implies a natural brake to retail spending and business investment, until mass viral transmission ceases."
Here’s how the crisis is impacting markets:
Sovereign Bonds
Rupee
Stocks
Corporate Bonds
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!