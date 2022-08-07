Investors brace for more market volatility as earnings estimates slump
Stock market again at risk of appearing expensive, even after this year’s tumble
Corporate-earnings expectations are falling. That means the stock market is again at risk of appearing expensive, even after this year’s tumble.
Wall Street often uses the ratio of a company’s share price to its earnings as a gauge for whether a stock appears cheap or overpriced. By that metric, the market as a whole had been especially pricey for much of the past two years when easy monetary policy propelled major stock indexes to dozens of new highs.
That environment has disappeared. Worries about inflation and the path of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have spurred tumult in markets, along with debate about the appropriate value of stocks. The S&P 500 has fallen 13% in 2022, despite rallying 13% since mid-June.
Yet even as stock prices dropped, the earnings half of the P/E equation remained relatively resilient. Now that Wall Street analysts are cutting profit estimates at a faster pace than usual, some investors are bracing for another stretch of volatility in the stock market.
“It’s hard for us to argue the market is cheap," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank. “We haven’t yet seen the end of earnings resetting."
The third-quarter bottoms-up earnings-per-share estimate, an aggregate of consensus projections for individual companies in the S&P 500, fell by 2.5% in July, according to FactSet. That is the biggest reduction during the first month of a quarter in more than two years and a larger decline than the historic average.
The market’s valuation is back on the rise as well. After slipping from lofty levels at the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 is trading at 17.5 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, up from 15.3 in mid-June and slightly ahead of its 10-year average.
Netflix Inc., Bath & Body Works Inc. and Twitter Inc. are among the companies whose valuations have soared in recent weeks as their earnings estimates have slumped.
“It’s not just fundamentals or growth, but what you’re paying for those is ultimately what matters," said Ronald Saba, senior portfolio manager at Horizon Investments. “Valuations are going to matter more and more, especially in a slowing growth environment."
In the week ahead, investors await reports on consumer and producer prices for the latest reading on inflation. They will also parse quarterly results from companies such as Walt Disney Co., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Tyson Foods Inc. for more insights on the state of the consumer.
Recent data releases and corporate-earnings reports have flashed mixed signals about the economy’s trajectory and whether a recession is on the horizon. Gross domestic product has contracted for two straight quarters, but Friday’s robust jobs report showed unemployment remains low and the economy is adding jobs at a healthy clip.
Although second-quarter earnings are on pace for their slimmest increase since the end of 2020, profit margins are set to top the five-year average, suggesting companies have found success passing on higher costs to their customers.
Shares of Netflix, for example, have risen 30% this quarter after the streaming-video company laid out plans to crack down on password sharing and launch an ad-supported tier. Its price-to-earnings ratio has jumped nearly 50%.
With results in from 87% of S&P 500 companies, three-quarters have topped consensus earnings estimates, according to FactSet. That rate is slightly lower than those of recent years, but the better-than-feared reports have given some investors confidence to scoop up shares of beaten-down stocks, sending their valuations climbing again as well.
Meanwhile, analysts have roughly halved current-quarter earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works since the end of June while the stock has rallied 39%, helping its valuation more than double. And shares of Twitter are trading at more than 100 times earnings amid a takeover dispute with billionaire Elon Musk. Wall Street has slashed profit expectations for the social-media company even as the stock has climbed 14% since the end of June.
“We just see so many situations where valuations are still a lot higher than our assessment of fair value," said Sandi Bragar, chief client officer at wealth management firm Aspiriant. Ms. Bragar said her firm is advising clients to remain defensive in their portfolios, favoring value stocks.
Although earnings estimates have come down, many investors say analysts need to keep trimming those projections. Profits among companies in the S&P 500 are still expected to rise 5.8% in the third quarter and 9% this year, according to FactSet.
One reason analysts have been slow to act? Keith Parker, head of U.S. and global equity strategy at UBS, notes earnings figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. When costs rise, companies also tend to boost prices, which pushes earnings on a dollar basis higher even if real growth slows.