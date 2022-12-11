Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance4 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 12:23 AM IST
Analysts see industry profits contracting by 1.8% next year, as compared to expected growth of 2.7% for US mkt
Analysts see industry profits contracting by 1.8% next year, as compared to expected growth of 2.7% for US mkt
For some investors, this year’s rout in high-flying technology stocks is more than a bear market: It’s the end of an era for a handful of giant companies such as Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.