Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance

“The market’s telling them we want some near-term profitability and we can’t afford to fund all of your negative free cash flow. Get a bit more realistic: grow a little bit slower, but do it profitably," said Neil Robson, head of global equities at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Robson is still overweight technology in his portfolios, though by a smaller amount than in the past. He still owns Amazon and Alphabet, though he’s also investing in companies that improve energy efficiency. UBS Asset Management’s Nell is finding opportunities in the software-as-a-service space and semiconductor stocks, while Janus Henderson’s Clode is looking toward energy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and at areas that could prove resilient in a recession, such as software firms that could help with productivity.