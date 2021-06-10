As Covid cases fall, investors’ confidence in Indian markets rise

Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said a low VIX suggests that participants do not see any sort of negativity in the market. “The VIX and the market have a negative correlation and falling volatility suggests that the market base is shifting higher. A low VIX definitely shows that investors’ anxiety and nervousness has come down sharply from the highs of last year and even from recent events such as the second wave of pandemic, which has now almost played out."