Who doesn’t love catchy phrases? ‘Khela hobe’ (game on) became a slogan for Trinamool Congress while the Bharatiya Janata Party popularized ‘Vikas hobe’ (development will happen) during the election rallies.

Investors in the stock markets are no different. When Jim Cramer, the television host of CNBC’s Mad Money, described five American technology stocks as FAANG, it caught the fancy of international investors and media alike. The companies include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (formerly Google).

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, is known for its stock markets and Bollywood. It was then natural for the investor community to use Bollywood’s muscular and iconic actors to describe their favourite group of stocks.

One of the popular stock groups, known as HRITHIK, include HDFC Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd or ITC Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HDFC Ltd, Infosys Technologies Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Then there are SALMAN stocks—State Bank of India Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Adani Ports Ltd and NTPC Ltd.

To add to the catchy phrases doing rounds, BNP Paribas coined the term BHARATH stocks for companies that it felt had a stable outlook and consistent earnings. The stocks include Bharti Airtel Ltd, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints Ltd, Reliance Industries, Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

According to analysts and investment advisors, it’s not uncommon to hear people converse in the lingo when discussing market movements and their bets.

The group of stocks has probably not caught the fancy of investors like FAANG did as they have not been consistent performers like the American companies, which have dominated their markets. The latter are also well-known brands among investors and have seen remarkable growth in recent years.

