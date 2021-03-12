Investors dump bonds and gold, pile into equities: BofA

Investors dump bonds and gold, pile into equities: BofA1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
BofA's weekly flows report showed investors put $31.5 billion into equities, while taking $1.8 billion out of gold and $15.4 billion out of bonds. Bond yields spiked higher last week on inflation fears, while high-flying tech stocks sold off as investors rotated into cheaper value stocks.
Citing data from EPFR Global, BofA said last week saw the third-largest flows into emerging market stocks ever, and second-largest into value stocks.
