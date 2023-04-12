Investors earn around ₹13.71 lakh cr in 8 days of markets winning streak3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:34 PM IST
On the eighth consecutive session of market rally, investors gained a total of ₹13.71 lakh crore on BSE on Wednesday. Listed companies registered a single day rise of ₹1.14 lakh crore on Wednesday.
Investors continued to make some significant gains in their portfolios as the stock market remained bullish for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday. Crossing its psychological mark, Sensex closed at 60,392 points and Nifty 50 closed at around 17,812 levels. Continuing their winning streak since March 29, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was swollen by more than ₹13.71 lakh crore to ₹265.65 lakh crore on Wednesday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×