Investors earn around 13.71 lakh cr in 8 days of markets winning streak

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, “It was the eighth straight session of gains for the Nifty and Sensex thanks to stable global cues, buying in the cash market, and short covering in the F&O market by FIIs. Nifty Pharma showed some muscle today on the back of rising exports and fresh worries about COVID-19. In addition, fertiliser and sugar stocks were doing well in the broader market. The market will digest lots of cues at its opening tomorrow, where the inflation numbers of the USA and ours will be a key factor and the results of TCS will be another important factor."