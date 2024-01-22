Investors fleeing China are going big in Japan

Japanese cosmetics and pop culture have long been hot items in China—Japanese stocks, less so.
The fact that this is beginning to change—Chinese individual investors are piling headlong into Japanese shares as their own market flags—is both a sign of the times and a big hint as to why Japanese stocks are suddenly doing so well in general. Foreign investors who previously parked a lot of cash in China need somewhere else for their international allocations. A lot of Chinese domestic capital is eyeing the exits too: And Japan is cheaper than the U.S. and, potentially, comes with less political and regulatory risk.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has gained 9% already this year, just 6% off its record high in 1989. China’s CSI 300 index, on the other hand, has slid 6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which includes tech heavyweights such as Alibaba and Tencent, has done even worse: losing 12% so far in 2024.
Meanwhile, China-listed exchange-traded funds tracking Japanese stocks are doing rather well. For example, China AMC Nomura Nikkei 225 ETF has become so popular that it trades at more than a 10% premium to its net asset value, prompting several warnings from the fund company. The fund rose 6.3% Monday, although the Nikkei was up only 1.6%. Around $1.8 billion worth of shares in the fund changed hands in the past week. Other China-listed Japanese ETFs have also become the subject of similar frenzies.
While individual investors in China have long been notorious for trend-chasing, the anecdote is indicative of a much larger trend: Investors exiting China seem to be embracing Japan.
In the week ended Jan. 12, foreign investors bought a net 956 billion yen, equivalent to $6.5 billion, of Japanese stocks. On net, they only bought around 3.1 trillion yen worth in all of 2023. On the other hand, foreign investors, including those based in Hong Kong, have in 2024 already sold around a net 30 billion yuan, the equivalent of $4.2 billion, of stock listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen through Stock Connect—a trading link between mainland Chinese and Hong Kong exchanges.
Foreign investors who were buying Chinese stocks in early 2023 in the hopes of a reopening bounce started selling in recent months. They have sold around 220 billion yuan of Chinese stock since August last year. And according to a Morgan Stanley report last week, funds domiciled in Europe, U.S. and Hong Kong have already sold $1.6 billion of Chinese stock in 2024.
To be sure, there are fundamental reasons why investors are bullish on Japan too. The government’s push to improve corporate governance has boosted dividends and buybacks. Activist investors are increasingly throwing around their weight—and Japanese companies are more willing to listen. Warren Buffett’s endorsement, through his big investment in Japanese trading companies, gave sentiment another push. And, such as most stock markets around the world, Japanese bourses are benefiting from the end of the Federal Reserve rate-hiking cycle.
Yet the sluggish performance of Chinese stocks is also a key reason why investors are flocking to Japanese markets. Money fleeing Chineses stocks needs to find a market that is big enough—especially if managers want to maintain their overall level of exposure outside the U.S. The $6 trillion Japanese stock market is a perfect new home.
