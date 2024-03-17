Investors get a reminder that India makes sudden moves too
Shefali Anand , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Mar 2024, 03:58 PM IST
SummaryForeign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, but a recent clampdown on one of its biggest financial technology companies has rattled some nerves.
Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, partly because of concerns over Beijing’s unpredictable policy moves and China’s sputtering economy.
