Investors get a reminder that India makes sudden moves too

Foreign investors have increasingly shifted their investments to India from China in recent years, partly because of concerns over Beijing’s unpredictable policy moves and China’s sputtering economy.

But a recent clampdown on one of India’s biggest financial technology companies rattled investors and serves as a reminder that New Delhi can also make sudden moves with a hefty impact on companies and market value.

India’s Paytm, a pioneer in the country’s shift to mobile payments whose investors have included Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and China’s Alibaba Group, has been shaken following an order from India’s central bank that largely crippled its banking affiliate. From Saturday, the bank can no longer carry out most types of transactions.

One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent, also owns 49% of Paytm Payments Bank and was relying on it to build new sources of income. After the Reserve Bank of India’s order, which was issued in late January and cited persistent failures in compliance at the bank, One97’s share price tanked.

Paytm is now in damage-control mode. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma called the order a “speed bump," and said Paytm and the bank are moving to address the regulator’s concerns. But with the affiliate’s regulatory uncertainty clouding Paytm’s prospects, the company’s market cap has sunk to around 15% of its valuation of nearly $19 billion at the time of its blockbuster IPO in 2021.

“Investors don’t like surprises," said Mohanjit Jolly, co-founder of Iron Pillar, a U.S. venture-capital fund that invests in Indian startups. Jolly said they have largely steered clear of investing in financial technology startups “because of the regulatory unpredictability."

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized fighting tax evasion and money laundering, which has led to intensifying scrutiny of a financial sector that now includes thousands of fintech firms that some experts say have been lightly regulated.

Foreign companies have raised concerns about regulatory surprises in other arenas as well.

In its recent list of challenges of doing business in India, the U.S. International Trade Administration, which supports American businesses overseas, cited nontransparent or unpredictable regulations and tariffs.

One such move came in August last year, when India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry abruptly announced that the import of laptops and other personal-computing devices would require permits, a move that would make the process more onerous. After an outcry, the government ultimately diluted the new rule.

In 2020, Chinese firms and Indian internet users were caught off guard by India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, citing national security, after India and China engaged in a deadly clash on their disputed Himalayan border. In one fell swoop, short-video platform TikTok, owned by Chinese social media giant ByteDance, lost its biggest market. India has banned dozens more apps since.

Internet policy experts say India’s bans should be accompanied by more public notice and disclosures about the process. In the U.S., a monthslong legislative process is under way that could potentially ban TikTok.

The trade and technology ministries didn’t respond to requests for comment.

It was India’s most unexpected policy move of recent years that helped Paytm rise in the first place. In 2016, Modi canceled two widely used currency notes to combat tax evasion, a step that throttled many small businesses that operated largely on cash and slowed the economy’s growth.

The decision was a shot in the arm for Paytm, which immediately advertised its digital wallet on the front pages of major newspapers. The company became synonymous with mobile payments in India and has nearly 100 million active monthly users.

For years, Paytm was on the right side of India’s drive to curb the use of cash and move more transactions into the formal domain—and tax them. In 2017, Paytm Payments Bank started operations as a new type of bank in India intended to serve users who often struggle to access financial services. While it couldn’t lend, it could sell loans and other financial products from traditional banks and collect fees.

But the affiliate ended up in the crosshairs of India’s central bank, which has focused its sights on reining in new avenues of lending and policing how firms vet new customers, impacting both startups and established financial firms, such as foreign credit-card issuers. The RBI, which is seen as one of the country’s more methodical regulators, had previously flagged issues related to customer due diligence at the Paytm bank, and last year fined it.

A person familiar with the matter said the Paytm affiliate didn’t address the compliance issues previously raised, leading to further action.

Analysts said that the stringency of the Paytm Payments Bank action, while directed at a single entity, signals that the bank won’t tolerate lapses. “This is a warning to the entire sector," said Hemindra Hazari, a banking analyst in Mumbai.

One of the risks Paytm faces now is that the affiliate’s regulatory woes drive away a core income-generating client base—shopkeepers and merchants who use Paytm’s technology to conduct transactions for a fee. The hit to Paytm comes amid growing competition from competitors like Walmart-backed PhonePe and Alphabet’s Google Pay, which have taken over market share.

The government has sought to temper concerns among startups sparked by Paytm’s troubles. In February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with fintech firms. At the meeting, Sitharaman asked regulators, including the central bank, to meet startups monthly to field their concerns over regulation, the ministry said.

Also last month, in an unusual departure, central bank governors took time at a monetary policy meeting to dispel concerns that the central bank had been hasty in its dealings with the fintech giant and its affiliate.

Some experts said drastic action in this case was warranted.

“The one thing regulators have realized around the world is that fining people fails to have…much of an impact," said Siddarth Pai, founding partner of 3one4 Capital, a venture fund that manages around $500 million.

In the case of Paytm, Pai said the central bank had given plenty of warnings.

“If you fail to adhere to those, then they have to take action, otherwise the regulator looks weak and the regulator can’t look weak," he said.

