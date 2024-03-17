Investors get a reminder that India makes sudden moves too

But the affiliate ended up in the crosshairs of India’s central bank, which has focused its sights on reining in new avenues of lending and policing how firms vet new customers, impacting both startups and established financial firms, such as foreign credit-card issuers. The RBI, which is seen as one of the country’s more methodical regulators, had previously flagged issues related to customer due diligence at the Paytm bank, and last year fined it.