Thus, ICICI Direct analysts stated that dips should be attributed to construct a portfolio by accumulating quality stocks in a staggered manner based on following observations: a) Past four week’s corrective move hauled daily and weekly stochastic oscillator in extreme oversold territory (currently at 8 and 16, respectively). In earlier occasions, during CY18-20, after approaching such lower reading below 20, markets have witnessed technical pullback. b) over past two decades, in a secular bull market, barring two instances average intermediate correction in Dow Jones, Nasdaq indices have been around 15% and 25%, respectively. In the current scenario, we expect both indices to stage a bounce from oversold territory as they have already corrected 14% and 28%, respectively, c) The empirical evidence displays that in last 3 cycles of Fed rate hike, despite initial knee jerk reaction post interest rate hike US and Indian equities have rallied over medium term.