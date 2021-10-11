Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investors get richer by 5.03 lakh cr in three days

Investors get richer by 5.03 lakh cr in three days

Premium
The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 76.72 points or 0.13% to a record closing high of 60,135.78 on Monday
1 min read . 06:48 PM IST PTI

Investors' wealth jumped 5,03,649.75 crore in three days of rally in equities, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reaching a fresh record high of 2,67,24,196.80 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Investors' wealth jumped 5,03,649.75 crore in three days of rally in equities, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reaching a fresh record high of 2,67,24,196.80 crore.

NEW DELHI : Investors' wealth jumped 5,03,649.75 crore in three days of rally in equities, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms reaching a fresh record high of 2,67,24,196.80 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 76.72 points or 0.13% to a record closing high of 60,135.78 on Monday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark rallied 76.72 points or 0.13% to a record closing high of 60,135.78 on Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

During the day, it jumped 417.07 points to its all-time intraday high of 60,476.13.

In three days, the benchmark has gained 946.05 points and the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has also jumped 5,03,649.75 crore.

"The domestic market continued its bullish run backed by gains in banking, power, realty and auto sectors. However, the indices gave away early gains following weakness in global peers due to rising commodity prices and the upcoming earnings season, compelling investors to trade cautiously," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Maruti was the biggest gainer among the BSE 30-share benchmark frontline companies pack, rallying nearly 4%, followed by PowerGrid, ITC and NTPC.

TCS was the biggest laggard, falling over 6%, after the company's Q2 earnings missed street expectations.

Among other laggards, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Tech fell up to 2.76%.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Uttarakhand stares at triangular contest, with AAP set ...

Premium

Ex-Ather execs’ startup claims to charge EV batteries i ...

Premium

 At Dish TV, a Zee/Invesco-like drama is about to ...

Premium

Blackstone may get 5x return on Fino investment

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.60%

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!