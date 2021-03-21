The wealth of investors in Indian markets has risen by ₹89.95 trillion or 79.26% in the financial year 2021 that has clocked the best ever rally so far despite disruptions and uncertainties due to covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. This is the highest ever accumulation of investor wealth in Indian markets.

Measured in terms of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks on the BSE, the overall investor wealth grew to ₹203 trillion, up from ₹113 trillion from the beginning of April, data provided by BSE showed. Last fiscal, investor wealth was knocked off by 24.89% as markets plunged due to a sharp sell-off in March 2020. In the 2018-19 fiscal, investors gained ₹8.84 trillion as the market capitalization of BSE-listed companies had risen to ₹151. 08 trillion.

Mostly driven by foreign liquidity, India’s benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained around 69-71% in FY21, hitting record highs multiple times during the year. Smaller stocks also gave strong returns to investors, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 100.04% and 128.31% respectively in the year.

Much of the growth in the Indian market can be attributed to foreign investors buying. “India has outperformed emerging markets for over three months and is trading slightly above its historical price to equity premium to emerging markets. Relative to bonds, equities are in the 75th percentile historical range. After months of buying, FII ownership has touched peak levels. Of the risks we would keep an eye on, commodity costs are right on top," noted analysts at UBS Securities in a client note dated 17 March.

Among conglomerates, the market capitalization of Adani group rose the most multiplying over four times from ₹1.22 trillion at the start of the fiscal to ₹5.44 trillion till date. Though Adani Green is not part of the benchmark Nifty, its market cap has risen close to seven times from a little over ₹24,000 crore from the start of the year to ₹1.86 trillion till date. Adani Ports' market cap has gained little less than three times from ₹51,000 crore from the start of the year to ₹1.39 trillion till date.

The market capitalization of 28 listed firms of the Tata group was ₹17.24 trillion, making it the most valued group so far. The Tata group has gained ₹7.94 trillion or 85.31% in the overall market cap so far for fiscal 2020-21. Among Tata group, Tata Communications’ (not part of Nifty) market cap has risen more than five folds from a little over ₹664 crore to ₹33,500 crore, whereas the market cap of index stocks namely TCS, Tata Motors Titan and Tata Steel has risen 65.64%, 365.09%, 57.23%, and 169.69% respectively in FY21 so far.

Except Coal India (down 2.68%), all Nifty stocks are poised to give positive returns to investors in FY 2020-21. Among Nifty stocks, gains were led by Tata Motors with 334.83%, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel gained 250.16% and 201.23% respectively as there was a correction in base metals prices during the first half of the fiscal, Mahindra & Mahindra gained 198.40% and Grasim Industries 196.42%. The index heavy-weight Reliance Industries Ltd gained 88.71%. Two FMCG stocks gave returns less than 1%, Nestle India 0.92% and Hindustan Unilever with 0.59%.

All the sectoral indices on NSE gave positive returns so far in the fiscal year 2020-21. Three sectoral indices gave more than 100% returns. Nifty Metals index was the best performing index gaining 141.66%, followed by Nifty Auto Index with 115.30%, Nifty IT Index with 100.28%. Nifty FMCG Index gave the least return with 24.56%.

Foreign investors, the main drivers of Indian stock markets, have made net inflows of a whopping $37.54 billion in equity since the beginning fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors have net sold ₹1.43 trillion worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

"Despite the rising US bond yields and rebound in the US Dollar index, the FPI inflows continued into Indian equities. Net buying in the equities by FPIs amounted to $3 billion in February, and this was followed by another infusion of $1.4 billion in March so far, which supported the rupee appreciation against most of the major currencies in the past four weeks," said Credit Suisse India in a note dated 18 March.

