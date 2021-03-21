Investors get richer by 90 trillion in FY21 despite covid

Among conglomerates, the market capitalization of Adani group rose the most multiplying over four times from ₹1.22 trillion at the start of the fiscal to ₹5.44 trillion till date. Though Adani Green is not part of the benchmark Nifty, its market cap has risen close to seven times from a little over ₹24,000 crore from the start of the year to ₹1.86 trillion till date. Adani Ports' market cap has gained little less than three times from ₹51,000 crore from the start of the year to ₹1.39 trillion till date.