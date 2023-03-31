Investors get richer by ₹3.48 lakh crore on last trading day of FY232 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer as it jumped over 4 per cent
The market ended on a strong footing on the last day of financial year 2022-23 with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surging nearly 2 per cent led by buying across sectors. Friday's bull run helped the benchmarks snap a three-month losing streak.
