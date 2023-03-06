Investors' wealth climbs ₹5.5 lakh cr in 2 days as shares extend rally on improved risk sentiment2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- The two-day market rally made equity investors richer by ₹5.5 lakh crore as the total market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks rose to ₹265.5 lakh crore today
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended gains for a second session in a row on Monday, after strong economic data from the US and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.
