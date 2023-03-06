"The major concerns that prevailed in the market during the previous weeks were the fear of aggressive Fed policy action, which led to a rise in treasury yields & US dollar, and the uncertainties surrounding Adani. All of these have now shifted in favour of the bulls, as US officials reduced the likelihood of a sharp rate hike, forcing yields and the dollar index to moderate. Additionally, improved market sentiment due to the foreign bulk deal at Adani, the oversold stage of the domestic market, and FII buying helped sharpen the recovery," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.