Investors gobble up dividend stocks during market turbulence

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite suffered through their worst January in more than a decade as big tech stocks slid. The indexes are down 5.9% and 10%, respectively, this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 3.4%. Meanwhile, shares of energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. and regional bank People’s United Financial Inc. are up double-digit percentages. Both have dividend yields of at least 3.6%, almost three times higher than the S&P 500’s.