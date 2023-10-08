Investors Hope Earnings Season Will Revive Stocks

Another key concern for investors is the impact of a rallying dollar on overseas revenue. A strong dollar can hurt U.S. companies that sell goods abroad by making those products less affordable. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, is up about 6% from its February low. More than a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500 derive a majority of their revenue outside the U.S., according to FactSet.