Markets
'If investors wait for a correction of 5-10%, they'll be waiting for long time'
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 23 Sep 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
- JM Financial's Anuj Kapoor doesn't foresee a correction larger than this unless a major global, unforeseen event occurs—something beyond anyone’s control.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A major market correction is unlikely unless an unforeseen global event occurs beyond anyone’s control, according to Anuj Kapoor, MD & CEO of Private Wealth and Alternatives at JM Financial.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less