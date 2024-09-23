Could you elaborate on these evolved investment options?

Evolved investment options include unlisted shares of companies nearing or a few years away from an IPO, which is a rapidly growing market. This space is divided into three main categories: early-stage companies, primarily in technology, consumer or healthcare; growth-stage investments providing capital to companies expected to launch IPO in 2-3 years; and pre-IPO investments in companies within a year or less of going public. The last bucket is seeing the highest transaction volumes due to strong investor interest. Over the past year, we have executed more than 10 transactions across these categories in the unlisted space. Each transaction involves rigorous scrutiny and due diligence to ensure the protection of our investor’s interest, given the limited public information available for unlisted investments.