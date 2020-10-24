Investors, it’s too soon for an election night party

In the ultimate negative scenario for stocks, at least in the short-run, the results of the election might not be known for weeks — particularly with the surge in mail-in votes, many of which won’t be counted until after Election Day. That would set the stage for an uncertain and litigious period, with neither candidate willing to concede, tempers running high and an uncomfortably high chance of violent unrest. Investors appear to have become less worried about this as expectations of a decisive Biden victory on election night have risen. The cost of insuring against market volatility in November and December is lower than it was at the beginning of this month.