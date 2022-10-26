Investors jump into risky ETFs to supersize bets amid market turmoil3 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 05:40 PM IST
As volatility roils bonds and stocks, some investors turn to funds that seek to boost daily returns by up to three times
Investors are plowing record amounts of cash into risky funds that turbocharge investment bets during a market rout that is roiling stocks and bonds.