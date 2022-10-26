Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Investors jump into risky ETFs to supersize bets amid market turmoil

Investors are plowing record amounts of cash into risky funds that turbocharge investment bets during a market rout that is roiling stocks and bonds.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout