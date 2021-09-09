Someday, with hope, not very long from now the resurgence in Covid-19 cases now gripping the country will go away. How should investors be thinking about that?

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has given rise to a rapid increase in new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the early summer. This hasn’t exactly knocked the economy back on its heels, but it has slowed it down, and the bright future that many businesses thought they would be experiencing by now has yet to arrive.

The stock market is reflecting the situation. Even with the S&P 500 near record levels, many of the stocks that surged early in the year on reopening hopes have been treading water or worse. Shares of Walt Disney are 7.7% below their spring highs, cruise operator Carnival’s shares are 26.5% below their peak, Delta Air Lines’ stock is down 21.3% from its highs and restaurant operator Brinker International has fallen 33.1%.

Figuring out how these companies’ prospects might change over the next several months is next to impossible. Unlike early in the year, when it seemed fairly obvious that the vaccination rollout would soon stop the pandemic in its tracks, Covid-19’s course now seems less certain.

A pickup in the pace of vaccinations, the implementation of more vaccine mandates, the end of air-conditioning season in the hard-hit South, as well as the tendency for past Covid-19 surges to peter out after a couple of months, together suggest that by October the country could be in a better place. With the likelihood that a booster-shot campaign is under way by then, one can imagine an economy that will soon be headed back toward the full swing of reopening.

One also can easily imagine other scenarios, however. Outbreaks at schools, many of which are fully in-person for the first time since the pandemic took hold, could shut classes down, leaving children, and their parents, homebound again. In that case, it might not be until vaccines are approved and available to children under 12 that people start lowering the caution flags again. That might not happen until sometime in early 2022.

If it is just a matter of a few months—say a reopening that gets back under way in October versus January—what difference is there? One is a very different holiday season than many businesses are now counting on. Another is even greater uncertainty, as the pandemic has made a mess of past predictions. Vaccine approval and rollout for children could take longer than expected, the recent uptick in people getting vaccinated could fade or a more virulent strain of the novel coronavirus could emerge.

As a result, many investors might prefer to wait until they have a bit more confidence in their forecasts before rushing back into reopening bets. Especially since those bets cost more than they used to. Reopening stocks might be down from their peaks, but they are much higher than they were last September. Disney’s shares are up 39.8% from a year ago, for example, and Delta’s are up 28%.

The good news that is coming eventually might not be fully be priced into reopening plays yet. But markets probably need to see at least a few better signs emerge before investors start betting on a return to normal again.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.