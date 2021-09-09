Investors keep waiting for the re-reopening

A pickup in the pace of vaccinations, the implementation of more vaccine mandates, the end of air-conditioning season in the hard-hit South, as well as the tendency for past Covid-19 surges to peter out after a couple of months, together suggest that by October the country could be in a better place. With the likelihood that a booster-shot campaign is under way by then, one can imagine an economy that will soon be headed back toward the full swing of reopening.