Markets
Investors lose ₹60 trillion in little over 100 days; pain to continue
SummaryExperts expect the correction in Indian equities to last so long as the FPI selling continues amid an uncertain macro environment.
MUMBAI : The recent equities sell-off, led by aggressive offloading by foreign portfolio investors (FPI), has eroded investor wealth worth nearly ₹60 trillion in the past three and a half months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more