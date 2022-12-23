Going forward, Shah believes major central banks globally have made it clear that the monetary policy tightening is expected to continue going ahead. The RBI recently raised interest rates by 35bps while the FED, ECB, and Bank of England followed with a 50bps hike each in order to tackle inflation. In India, inflation numbers have softened as November CPI inflation dropped to an 11-month low. WPI inflation for the same month has crashed to a 21-month low. This has been mainly because of softening of food and commodity prices, which will in all probability play a decisive role in RBI's policy action in February.