Indian market witnessed a bloodbath in the last five trading sessions with sentiments driven by RBI monetary policy outcome, weakening of the rupee, persistent foreign fund outflow, and concerns over the upcoming inflation data. The domestic equities also tracked global woes as investors betted cautiously ahead of US Fed and European Central Bank policy. Following this, more than ₹5.16 lakh crore of investors' wealth has been wiped out from Dalal Street. Nearly half of the total losses were seen in the top -10 most valued companies. Life insurance giant LIC was the worst hit. The top two heavyweights Reliance Industries and TCS also took a significant beating.

