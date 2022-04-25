Investors lose over 6.47 lakh cr as markets tumble for second day

"Global markets were painted red due to below-par earnings results, adding fresh concerns to elevated inflation, oil prices, war uncertainties and supply issue. Fear of waning demand due to prolonged Covid lockdown in China led to oil prices tumbling. Continued FII selling in India along with other global uncertainties is favouring bear trend in the short-term," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

