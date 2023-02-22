Investors lose over ₹6.97 lakh cr in 4 days as Sensex erases 60k; can GDP numbers bring bulls back?
- Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped by over 1.5% each due to weak global cues as investors focus on RBI and US Fed's monetary policy minutes. The benchmarks have tumbled to their lowest levels since October 19 last year.
Markets tumbled for the fourth day in a row with Sensex and Nifty 50 touching their lowest levels in five months. This led to massive wealth erosion for investors. On Wednesday alone, investors lost more than ₹3.87 lakh crore in wealth. While in four trading sessions, the wealth has dipped by over ₹6.97 lakh crore. Sensex has erased its psychological mark of 60,000, and Nifty 50 struggled below 17,600 levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×