Indian stock markets fell sharply today, dropping for the fourth straight session. The Sensex tumbled 562.34 points to settle at 49,801 after a volatile session while broader NSE Nifty slumped 1.27% to 14,721.30, following losses in index majors such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Investors lost ₹3.5 lakh crore wealth in today's selloff. Global markets were weak today ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome.

Here are 10 things to know about today's market performance:

1) All key sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure with PSU banks, metals and auto indices witnessing steep correction. Both BSE midap and smallcap indices fell over 2% each.

2) "Nifty has got into a minor correction and 14336-14529 band seems to be the next support level. Deeply negative advance decline ratio is indicative of minor panic among investors to reduce their exposure to these segments. A dovish than expected Fed statement tonight could result in a gap up opening, but whether Nifty is able to hold such a gain will be crucial to watch," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

3) Increasing domestic COVID-19 cases, investors locking in gains and rising US bond yields have weighed on Indian markets over the past few sessions.

4) India's daily coronavirus infections jumped by 28,903, data from the health ministry showed, the highest increase since December 13.

5) Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said," Nifty has continued to respect the 14700-14750 support range. Short to medium-term weakness will be triggered once we break 14700 on a closing basis. Thereafter 14300-14400 is a possibility."

6) He added: "On the upside, unless we do not get past 15300, we will not see a bullish trend. The current range is between 14700-15300 and unless we do not get past either of them, we will continue to see uneventful trading sessions."

7) Heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries fell 1.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

8) S Hariharan, of Emkay Global Financial Services, says," "From a technical standpoint as well, key indices such as Nifty & Bank Nifty have reached critical support levels. A break of these trends would portend a quick downward reaction. Money markets are currently facing seasonal year-end liquidity crunch, which has been driving overnight rates up.’’

9) Tomorrow, markets would first react to Fed meet outcome in early trade, says Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd. "We maintain our cautious view and suggest keeping the long positions hedged. A decline below 14,600 in Nifty would pave the way for a further slide," he added.

10) The Indian rupee closed today closed flat at 72.55 against the US dollar despite a drop in crude prices as selling pressure in domestic equity markets weighed on investor sentiment.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via