Investors lose 3.5 lakh crore today as Sensex falls 550 points, midcaps tank

2) "Nifty has got into a minor correction and 14336-14529 band seems to be the next support level. Deeply negative advance decline ratio is indicative of minor panic among investors to reduce their exposure to these segments. A dovish than expected Fed statement tonight could result in a gap up opening, but whether Nifty is able to hold such a gain will be crucial to watch," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}