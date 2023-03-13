Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by 1.5% each on Monday tracking a feeble mood of global cues sparked by the failure of some notable banks in the US with Silicon Valley Bank collapse being the talk of the town. On this day, investors lost over ₹4.38 lakh crore on BSE. Due to panic selling across the board, 217 stocks have touched a new 52-week low today. Heavyweight Reliance Industries is also among them.

It needs to be noted that, markets are at a five-month low currently and have been in red for three consecutive trading sessions.

As per BSE data, on Monday, the listed companies' market cap in total stood at over ₹258.56 lakh crore. This is lower by over ₹4.38 lakh crore compared to the previous day's print of ₹262.94 lakh crore.

Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are in red from March 9th. The sudden shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank has baffled the street globally, resulting in a frenzy of selling in equities.

In three trading sessions, the BSE-listed equities market cap has tumbled by over ₹7.68 lakh crore. On March 8th, which was the last time markets were in green at home, the BSE-listed companies' market cap stood at ₹266.24 lakh crore.

From March 9th to 13th, Sensex nosedived by 2,110.24 points and Nifty 50 dropped by 600.1 points.

On Monday, Sensex closed at 58,237.85 down by 897.28 points or 1.52%. While Nifty 50 plunged by 258.60 points or 1.49% to end at 17,154.30. India's volatility index skyrocketed by nearly 21%, making it the largest single-day upside in a year.

On BSE, a total of 217 stocks hit a fresh 52-week low. Heavyweight RIL hitting a 52-week low of ₹2,275 apiece on Monday further weighed on the sentiment.

Other major stocks' fresh 52-week low as of March 13th are --- Biocon at ₹216.7; Gillette at ₹4,532.9; Jindal Poly Films at ₹553.45; Laurus Labs at ₹301.85; Motilal Financial Services at ₹578.3; Muthoot Finance at ₹925; Nazara Tech at ₹483.05; Pfizer at ₹3,670; PVR at ₹1,483.55; Rossari Biotech at ₹593; and Tata Consumer Products at ₹691.9.

On the other hand, 74 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs despite steep bearish markets. Some of the major stocks were --- Hindustan Aeronautics, Kalpataru Power, and Cummins India among others.

You can check the list of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week lows and highs respectively here:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Bloodbath was seen in the global market as the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank was followed by turmoil at Signature Bank, keeping investors worried about the strength of the US banking system."

Nair added, "Importantly, the Fed’s decision in the upcoming meeting will have a crucial impact on the market sell-off, as the consensus is reversing to no rate hike trajectory. Also, the US inflation due on Tuesday will have a vital impact in the short-term as the market anticipates a cool down from January levels."

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test