Sensex and Nifty 50 fell by 1.5% each on Monday tracking a feeble mood of global cues sparked by the failure of some notable banks in the US with Silicon Valley Bank collapse being the talk of the town. On this day, investors lost over ₹4.38 lakh crore on BSE. Due to panic selling across the board, 217 stocks have touched a new 52-week low today. Heavyweight Reliance Industries is also among them.

