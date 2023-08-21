Investors may have inflated expectations from the tyre sector: Kotak Institutional Equities2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Tyre stocks have seen significant gains in the past year, but Kotak Institutional Equities warns that investors may have inflated expectations due to the sector's competitive and cyclical nature.
Most tyre stocks have been in a strong uptrend in the last one year period but brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities believes investors may have "inflated expectations" from the sector which is highly competitive, and has cyclical nature of the business. The sector is capex-intensive and the profitability of the tyre manufacturers will also depend on commodity prices.
