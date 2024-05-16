Investors 'most bullish' on equities in almost 3 years: BofA Fund Manager Survey
BofA's FMS reveals global fund managers favor Indian equities but show decreased optimism. Japan leads APAC preferences, while investors expect China's market to strengthen.
Fund managers worldwide have become the 'most bullish' on equities in almost three years, since November 2021. This surge in optimism is primarily attributed to expectations of interest rate cuts by global central banks, rather than anticipated growth in earnings per share (EPS), revealed Bank of America's (BofA) monthly Fund Manager Survey (FMS) for May.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started