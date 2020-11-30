Investors pile into risky ETFs during wild market rally

Investors pile into risky ETFs during wild market rally6 min read . 10:21 AM IST
- A hunt for bigger returns has led investors to plow money into funds offering a chance to double or triple daily returns but at sizable risk
Investors’ penchant for risk-taking has rejuvenated a volatile and sometimes dangerous group of exchange-traded funds.
Leveraged and inverse ETFs have raked in $16.3 billion through the first 10 months of the year, on pace to top 2008’s record haul of $16.7 billion, according to Morningstar. The funds use leverage to double or triple daily returns and sometimes offer investors a chance to profit off the inverse, or opposite, of an index’s move.
