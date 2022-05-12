Investors poorer by nearly 18.75 lakh cr in 5 trading sessions. What ahead

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "Yesterday’s release of higher-than-expected US CPI data suggests that the inflationary pressure will persist in the near term. However, it is presumed to have peaked and will gradually decline in-line with the ongoing fall in crude and other commodity prices, and slowdown in the economy. The Fed surprised the market with a hawkish stance, limiting liquidity, which limits further setbacks in the future. We can expect the market to stabilize as FIIs may reduce selling factoring inflation & Fed policy"