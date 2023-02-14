Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Investors pour into Chinese stock funds in reopening bet
Back

Investors pour into Chinese stock funds in reopening bet

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 06:44 PM IST Jack Pitcher, The Wall Street Journal
The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., Hong Kong and the mainland, has climbed about 45% from its trough in October but is still down roughly 45% from early 2021 (Photo: AFP)Premium
The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., Hong Kong and the mainland, has climbed about 45% from its trough in October but is still down roughly 45% from early 2021 (Photo: AFP)

Funds that buy China’s equities have seen five consecutive weeks of inflows, stemming exodus

Global investors are pouring money into funds that track Chinese stocks, betting that the long-awaited reopening of the world’s second-largest economy will keep powering markets higher.

